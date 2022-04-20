Search

20 Apr 2022

Whistling Harry ‘having a blast’ as he cycles around Invictus Games

Whistling Harry ‘having a blast’ as he cycles around Invictus Games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

The Duke of Sussex has been “having a blast” at the Invictus Games where he was heard whistling as he cycled around the site.

Harry travelled by bike to and from the indoor rowing event in The Hague’s Zuiderpark on Wednesday afternoon.

It came after he told an American TV show that he wanted to make sure that the Queen – who turns 96 on Thursday – is “protected” and has “the right people around her”.

Harry and his wife Meghan visited the monarch and met the Prince of Wales at Windsor last Thursday, having flown in from their home in the US before travelling to the Netherlands for the games.

Their appearance at the event last Friday was the first time the couple had been seen together publicly on this side of the Atlantic for two years.

At the indoor rowing, Harry sat next to David Wiseman, a director of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Mr Wiseman told the PA news agency: “He was having an absolutely fantastic time, wasn’t he? He was laughing, he was joking.

“He loved the rowing and he was commenting on all the races. He’s just having a blast at the games.

“This is what he lives for. He thrives in this environment. He loves being around the armed forces community and he thrives whenever he’s in it.”

As he cycled away from the indoor rowing venue, Harry could be seen and heard whistling.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, after their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020, saying they wanted a new life of personal and financial freedom.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media