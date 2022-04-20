Search

20 Apr 2022

Labour vows to target Tories who block probe into whether PM misled Parliament

Labour vows to target Tories who block probe into whether PM misled Parliament

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Tory MPs have been warned that they will become the focal point of Labour campaign material and advertising if they do not vote for an investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partgate claims.

Labour has tabled a motion calling for the Prime Minister to be referred to the Commons Privileges Committee over allegations he was untruthful when he assured the Commons that coronavirus regulations were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson has since been fined by Metropolitan Police officers for his part in a Cabinet Room birthday bash in June 2020, with more fixed-penalty notices a possibility as the inquiry into potential Covid-19 regulation breaches at the heart of Government continues.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is calling on Conservative MPs to back its call for a Privileges Committee probe during a vote on Thursday, threatening to make those who support Mr Johnson the subject of campaign advertising.

Without Tory votes, the motion, which was published on Wednesday, is destined to fail, despite being backed by figures from six other opposition parties.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said that those voting down the motion would be considered to not “believe that honesty and integrity matters in public life”.

Speaking to reporters after Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir’s spokesman said: “This is a clear example where Conservative MPs should vote with their conscience and vote for this to be investigated.

“We know the facts, the public know the facts.

“Denying the reference to the Privileges Committee isn’t going to sway the public that there wasn’t widespread rule-breaking in No 10.

“It is simply going to confirm the impression that Conservative MPs believe there is one rule for the Government and another rule for everyone else.”

He added: “We certainly think that anyone who doesn’t support our motion is sending a message that they don’t believe that honesty and integrity matters in public life.

“And we will be absolutely looking to ensure that there is a price for Conservative MPs – in the way in which we campaign, in the advertising we will be putting out in individual constituencies – highlighting the fact that individual Tory MPs decided not to support an investigation into these matters.”

No 10 said it was not commenting on the motion until it had more time to study its wording.

Labour’s intention is that, should the Commons back the motion’s terms on Thursday, an investigation by MPs on the Privileges Committee would be delayed until the police inquiry has been completed.

The Prime Minister is due to be in India when the vote takes place.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media