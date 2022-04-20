Search

20 Apr 2022

Jury retires in trial of trio accused of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Jury retires in trial of trio accused of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

The jury in the trial of a mother, stepfather and a teenager over the murder of a five-year-old found dead in a river has retired to consider the verdicts.

Logan Mwangi was discovered dumped in the River Ogmore near his home village of Sarn in Bridgend county on July 31, 2021.

He was wearing mismatched pyjamas and had “catastrophic” internal injuries said to be the result of a “brutal and sustained assault” and consistent with child abuse.

When he died, Logan had been self-isolating for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 and had been made to stay in his room and treated like “a prisoner”, the prosecution said.

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of murdering the youngster between July 28 and August 1.

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan’s body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole denies murder but has admitted perverting the course of justice.

After an eight-week trial, the jury of five men and seven women will now consider whether each defendant is guilty of either murder or manslaughter.

If they find Williamson and Cole guilty of neither, they can also have the option of convicting them of the lesser charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Both adults have been remanded in custody since they were charged, while the boy is in local council care.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media