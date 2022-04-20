Search

21 Apr 2022

Queen’s Awards for Enterprise announced

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Prestigious business awards have been announced for 232 organisations ranging from an online book retailer to a company offering mental health training courses.

This year’s Queen’s Awards for Enterprise cover sectors including international trade, innovation and sustainable development.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than the Queen’s Awards.

“It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.”

This year’s winners include:

– World of Books, an online book retailer with a focus on technology and sustainability, based in West Sussex.

It sells more than 12 million used books a year to customers in over 175 countries, while 4,400 UK charity shops are supported through the purchase of surplus stock by World of Books Group.

– Conwy-based 4 Mental Health, which provides mental health training courses and free self-help resources.

– The Edinburgh Remakery, a social enterprise running workshops to teach sustainable reuse and repair skills, creating ways for businesses and members of the public to reuse second-hand electronics, reducing pollution and emissions.

– Pearson Engineering, which provides the Armed Forces with equipment to enhance the capability of its armoured vehicles, enabling them to overcome challenges on the battlefield, such as physical obstacles, minefields and improvised explosive devices.

Overseas sales grew by 144% between 2018 to 2021 and top markets include South Korea, United States, United States Sponsored Forces, Norway and Canada.

News

