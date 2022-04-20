Search

21 Apr 2022

Two-thirds of primary heads report underfunding for Covid catch-up

Two-thirds of primary heads report underfunding for Covid catch-up

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Two-thirds of primary head teachers have reported receiving insufficient funding to help pupils catch up in school following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

The survey, by the Sutton Trust, has revealed that 68% of primary school senior leaders reported receiving insufficient catch-up funding this year.

While 51 reported they have had to cut teaching assistants.

Other cuts reported included 35% saying they had cut support staff, and 32% saying they had cut IT equipment.

Secondary school heads reported being less affected, with 53% reporting that funding had been sufficient.

However, a significant number of secondary school heads reported making cuts, including 24% reporting cuts to teaching staff, 28% to assistants, and 31% to support staff (31%).

The survey also found that 33% of school heads reported dipping into the pupil premium fund for poorer students to plug gaps in their general budget.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said the survey results showed the “monumental challenges” facing schools as a result of the pandemic.

“Today’s polling shows that schools are facing monumental challenges as a result of the pandemic, with schools having to cut crucial staff and support for pupils,” he said.

“With all these ongoing pressures, dedicated funding for poorer pupils through the pupil premium is more crucial than ever. It’s a disgrace that a third of heads still report using pupil premium funding to plug budget gaps.

“The Government must make an enormous investment in education recovery so that all pupils are given a chance to succeed”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media