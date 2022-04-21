Search

21 Apr 2022

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy allowed to skip pre-rape trial hearing

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

A pre-trial hearing has taken place for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who faces a string of sex crime allegations.

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine charges – including seven counts of rape – involving six alleged victims.

He will stand trial on July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who faces similar allegations.

On Thursday, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, presided over administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported.

Both defendants, who are on bail, were excused attendance from the hearing, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

Mendy’s alleged offences include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges relate to a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021, with both men arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women can be legally identified.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

A further pre-trial hearing for both defendants is listed for May 23.

