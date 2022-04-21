Search

21 Apr 2022

Three in 10 Ukrainians granted visas have arrived in UK – Government figures

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Fewer than a third of Ukrainian refugees who have been issued with visas have arrived in the UK, Government figures show.

A total of 71,800 visas had been issued as of Wednesday under the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, the Government said.

But, as of Monday, just 21,600 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office.

Some 32,500 visas have been granted under the Family Scheme, with around 15,000 people arriving in the UK (46% of those with visas).

And 39,300 visas have been issued under the Sponsorship Scheme, with 6,600 arrivals (17% of those with visas).

Government officials believe some people applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK but are staying in countries bordering Ukraine so they can return home sooner.

Others may have applied but then changed their minds, deciding to stay where they are or travel elsewhere.

And some will be waiting for everyone in their family to receive permission to travel letters or visas before they depart for the UK.

Overall, around 107,200 visa applications had been received as of Wednesday, including 41,200 applications under the Family Scheme and 65,900 applications under the Sponsorship Scheme.

Six in 10 visa applications made under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme have been granted, the figures show.

Last week, fewer than than half (45%) of the applications via this route had led to visas issued.

There has been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under the scheme.

In an email sent to those registered for the Homes for Ukraine scheme last Thursday, the Government acknowledged that some Ukrainian refugees have been waiting almost three weeks for their visa applications to be progressed or for a decision, calling this “unacceptable”.

It said: “We are speeding up the processing of visas and, having prioritised family visas in the first instance, we are now working to accelerate the award of visas under Homes for Ukraine.”

