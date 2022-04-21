Search

21 Apr 2022

William and Kate asked about Harry’s comments on ensuring Queen is ‘protected’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were questioned about the Duke of Sussex’s controversial comment about ensuring the Queen was “protected”, as the fallout from his incendiary interview continued.

A broadcaster called out to William and Kate when they left the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) as the organisation announced its fund total for its Ukraine appeal had passed £300 million.

Harry appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen when interviewed by a US network, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

The duke did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his own family, but his comments are likely to have deepened his rift with his father the Prince of Wales and his brother William and perplexed palace officials.

As the couple stepped into their chauffeur driven car a female broadcaster shouted: “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”

The duke and duchess did not respond and continued into the vehicle before being driven away.

