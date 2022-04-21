Search

21 Apr 2022

Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise to lead cast in Platinum Jubilee broadcast

Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise to lead cast in Platinum Jubilee broadcast

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Damian Lewis will lead an all-star cast in a television broadcast to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The theatrical arena event, which will be broadcast live on ITV from the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 15, will feature 1,300 performers and 500 horses.

It will be made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host – Cruise, Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh – and will look back through history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Helen will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, while a cast of Queen’s Players will be introduced by a character called The Herald played by Omid Djalili.

The Herald will whisk viewers through time, linking the acts together and narrating and anchoring the stories.

Each act will reflect on key moments in history, including Elizabeth I’s Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot.

The Commonwealth will also be celebrated, as well as the four nations of the United Kingdom, and there will be a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra, with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins.

Other guests will include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, Dame Joan Collins and Sir David Jason.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV entertainment commissioning, said: “We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV.

“To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media