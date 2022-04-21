Search

21 Apr 2022

Fundraiser beats personal record in year-long marathon challenge

Fundraiser beats personal record in year-long marathon challenge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

A fundraiser who is attempting to run a marathon every day for a year has beaten his personal record by completing day 111 of his challenge.

Gary McKee has covered more than 2,900 miles since January 1, when he began running 26.2 miles a day to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice At Home West Cumbria.

The father-of-three, from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, took on a 110-day marathon challenge in 2021 but on Thursday he broke his personal record as he completed his 111st consecutive marathon.

The 52-year-old said: “Every day from marathon 111 onwards to marathon 365 will be a new record for me. It is tough, but nothing is as tough as going through cancer treatment.”

Mr McKee began fundraising in 2003 in memory of his father, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1997.

He fits in the running around his job at the Sellafield nuclear power plant and has been supported along the way by wife Susan and children Alfie, 16, Beau, 14, and nine-year-old Minnie.

Mr McKee added: “The reason I’m doing this is because I’m lucky enough to be able to take on a physical challenge of this scale, and every day I think about all the people going through cancer treatment who face their own physical and emotional challenges.

“If I can support people going through cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while inspiring people to get out there and fundraise themselves, then every marathon I do every day is worth the effort.”

Sue McDonald, Macmillan fundraising manager for Cumbria, said: “Gary has never faltered over his belief that he can do this, but we are very aware of what a massive physical and psychological commitment and achievement this will be.

“He embodies the Macmillan spirit of doing whatever it takes to make sure every person with cancer gets the help they need.

“The money Gary is raising will make a huge difference to how Macmillan is able to support people living with cancer and their families.”

To donate go to https://justgiving.com/fundraising/threesixfive

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media