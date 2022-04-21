Search

21 Apr 2022

Third of over-75s in England get ‘spring booster’ in campaign’s first month

Third of over-75s in England get ‘spring booster’ in campaign’s first month

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

A third of people aged 75 and over in England have had their “spring booster” of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.

Some 33.6% of over-75s had received the jab as of April 17, up from just over a quarter (26.1%) a week earlier.

Among people aged 80 and over the proportion is slightly higher at 35.8%, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The spring booster campaign began in England one month ago on March 21.

Anyone aged 75 and over who is at least six months on from their most recent jab is being invited to get a fourth dose of vaccine.

Residents of older adult care homes and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed are also eligible to receive the booster.

The campaign was launched following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that those most vulnerable to coronavirus should receive a fourth jab as a precautionary measure.

Immunity from vaccination declines over time and many older adults received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021.

The NHS estimates around five million people in England will be eligible for a spring booster during the campaign.

Take-up of the booster may have been affected by high levels of infection in the past month, which have been driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant.

Vaccines cannot be given to anybody who is within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

People aged 70 and over in England have experienced record levels of infection during the current wave, with an estimated 7.2% – one in 14 – likely to have had the virus in the week to April 9, according to the Office for National Statistics.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media