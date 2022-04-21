Search

22 Apr 2022

School pays tribute to Logan Mwangi

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Pupils and teachers at the school where Logan Mwangi was a pupil have spoken of their shock at his death – describing him as a “friendly, energetic and popular little boy”.

The five-year-old boy had just completed his first year at Tondu Primary School in Bridgend, South Wales when he died in July last year.

The school said Logan loved superheroes and his favourite character was Spider-Man.

“The pupils, teachers, staff and governors were all devastated to learn of the death of Logan Mwangi, and the school community remains shocked and deeply saddened by his loss,” the school said in a statement.

“As a friendly, energetic and popular little boy, Logan leaves us with many fond memories. He was a loving, sweet-natured child who was polite and articulate at all times.

“Logan was always smiling, and was described in court by his own teachers as having the kind of smile that could light up a classroom.

“He was a highly inquisitive child who enjoyed his lessons, particularly when using the outdoor classroom where he would have great fun with his friends.

“Logan loved playing with his classmates, especially games like hide-and-seek or pretending to be superheroes.

“His favourite character was always Spider-Man, and he would display a keen and vivid imagination in his games.

“Ultimately, we remember Logan as being a bright, happy child who was caring and loving, and an absolute pleasure to teach.

“As a school community, we continue to feel his loss, and to offer support to one another as we look towards the future.”

The school added: “We are also united in our condemnation of the terrible actions of those who ended Logan’s short life in such a cruel and brutal way, and are grateful that they have been held accountable for their crimes.

“Our thoughts remain with Logan.”

Bridgend County Borough Council described Logan’s death as a “deeply sad and tragic affair” which has affected many people in the community.

“We would like to thank South Wales Police for leading the investigation into Logan’s death, and for ensuring that those responsible have not been able to escape the consequences of their crimes,” the council said.

“We will be issuing a further statement once sentencing has been confirmed. Until then, our thoughts remain with Logan, and all who knew or cared for him.”

