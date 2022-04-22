Search

22 Apr 2022

Charles sets children an environmental challenge to mark Earth Day

Charles sets children an environmental challenge to mark Earth Day

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

The Prince of Wales has urged children to imagine a sustainable future and sketch it so “we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come”.

Charles set youngsters the challenge to mark Earth Day, an annual event celebrating the environmental movement and raising awareness about the importance of creating a sustainable world.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in our Planet”, with a focus on encouraging nations and individuals to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.

The Prince’s Foundation has released a video of Charles reading his foreword for It’s Up To Us, a book for children explaining his Terra Carta, an ambitious Magna Carta-style charter aimed at encouraging the private sector to safeguard the planet by adopting sustainability and investing 10 billion US dollars (£7.3 billion) in “natural capital”.

The film features children from around the world reading the book and committing to the challenge to build a better future.

Charles says in the video: “What the world needs is for children all around it to imagine the type of future you want to build. Now, I don’t know about you but I love to draw and paint like many of the artists in this book.

“So here’s my challenge to you: take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see, one that puts nature at the heart of everything we do.

“That way we can share our ideas with as many people as possible. And together we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come.”

It’s Up To Us is written by world history author Christopher Lloyd and illustrated by 33 artists from across the globe. It begins with a thought-provoking introduction to nature, moving on to the threats we face and finishing with an action plan.

The book was heavily inspired by the work being done by the Prince’s Foundation, which has Charles as president, at its Dumfries House headquarters in Scotland to educate children about sustainability.

The charity runs a wide variety of hands-on education programmes at the Ayrshire estate for visiting pupils, aiming to encourage them to engage with nature and think about the holistic ways in which they can help the planet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media