23 Apr 2022

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot an estimated £114 million

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Ticketholders are in with the chance to win a £114 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw after there were no winners of the top prize on Friday.

The winning numbers were 06, 11, 21, 35, 36 – and the Lucky Star numbers were 01 and 09.

A total of five players did scoop the second prize of £139,419.20 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The top prize will now roll over to Tuesday’s draw, meaning an estimated £114 million jackpot is up for grabs if a single UK ticketholder wins.

There were also no winners of the EuroMillions HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 08, 17, 24, 32 – and the Thunderball was 11.

No one managed to match all five numbers plus the Thunderball to win the prize of £500,000.

However, one person won £5,000 after matching the five numbers without the Thunderball,

