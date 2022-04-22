Search

23 Apr 2022

Drug for overactive bladder could be made available over counter for first time

Drug for overactive bladder could be made available over counter for first time

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Millions of women suffering from an overactive bladder have been urged to take part in a consultation that could make a treatment available over the counter for the first time.

The call for evidence, launched on Saturday, could lead to the medicine Aquiette being reclassified so that it can be obtained at a pharmacy without a prescription.

It is estimated that around one in six women in the UK have symptoms associated with overactive bladder, such as the sudden, uncontrolled need to urinate which can lead to accidental leaks.

Aquiette tablets are used to treat women with milder symptoms of the condition which cannot be controlled by bladder training alone.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is calling on people with the condition, as well as healthcare professionals with experience of treating it, to share their views in the reclassification consultation.

Dr Laura Squire, chief healthcare quality and access officer at the MHRA, said: “For many women, an overactive bladder can make day-to-day living extremely challenging.

“It can impact on relationships, on work, on social life, and it can lead to anxiety and depression.

“Fortunately there are treatments around, and from today you will have a chance to have your say on whether one of those treatments, Aquiette, can be available for the first time without a prescription.”

Minister for women’s health Maria Caulfield said: “When it comes to sensitive issues such as bladder control, speaking to a GP may act as a barrier for some women to seek help.

“Reclassification of Aquiette would enable women to access vital medication without needing a prescription.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media