23 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 23

23 Apr 2022 6:25 AM

Pressure on the Prime Minister and a bomb threat against England footballer Harry Maguire feature on the national papers.

The Guardian and the i weekend report Boris Johnson’s position is in danger over partygate, as the threat of more fines hangs over him.

The story is also covered by The Daily Telegraph, though the paper splashes with EU analysis showing France and Germany evaded a 2014 embargo to sell £230 million in arms to Russia.

The Daily Mail says the PM has vowed Britain will supply Ukraine with tanks to repel the new Russian offensive.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have welcomed the news that Portuguese authorities have declared a German man a formal suspect in her disappearance, according to the Daily Mirror.

The FT Weekend reports the pound sunk to its weakest level since late 2020 on Friday amid swiftly cooling business activity.

The Independent picks up the theme, with the paper covering new figures that show the rising cost of living has led to the lowest level of consumer confidence since the 2008 financial crash.

England defender Harry Maguire received a threat that three bombs would be detonated at his home if he did not quit playing for Manchester United, says The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports a former commander of the International Space Station plans to grow “super pure” cannabis on lunar missions.

