23 Apr 2022

Edward and Sophie continue Caribbean tour as slavery row rumbles on

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have continued onto the second leg of their Caribbean tour amid criticism for the Royal Family’s past comments on slavery.

Edward and Sophie received their second red carpet and guard of honour welcome of their tour after landing in St Vincent and the Grenadines, as scouts, girl guides and cadets waved the national flag.

Steel drums playing One Love by Bob Marley was the backdrop to the couple’s official welcome to the island.

But the couple had received a warning from another Caribbean country to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery.

In an open letter to the pair, Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission said: “We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’.

“For us, they are the source of genocide and of continuing deep international injury, injustice and racism.

“We hope you will respect us by not repeating the mantra.

“We are not simpletons.”

Despite the warning, the reception for the couple was friendly, and they were presented with a bouquet of flowers by primary school pupil Ashley Church.

Before standing on a platform to observe a guard of honour, Edward was greeted by governor general Dame Susan Dougan, followed by acting prime minister Montgomery Daniel.

The couple are set to carry out separate engagements for part of their one-day trip to the island.

Sophie is due to visit a community college, where she will be welcomed by the La Gracia Dance Company.

As part of her aim to champion the need for support and equality for blind and partially sighted people, the countess will meet representatives of two organisations, Persons With Disabilities, and the Society Of And For The Blind.

She will also meet women’s groups to hear about their role in the community’s response to last year’s eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

At the same time, Edward is due to visit the island’s national stadium where he will meet athletes training for Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games.

He will observe two sprint races which are set to be held in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

The earl will also watch the end of a T10 women’s cricket match and meet some of the country’s netball and tennis teams.

After the couple have lunch with the governor general and the islands’ acting prime minister they will visit the botanical gardens.

The pair are due to plant a tree to mark the Queen’s 70 years as monarch, before hearing about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before departing, Edward and Sophie will travel to the prime minister’s residence for a meeting with the acting prime minister and members of cabinet.

