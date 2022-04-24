Search

24 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 24

What the papers say – April 24

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Sunday’s front pages report the Prime Minister is clinging defiantly to power despite the “whirlwind” damage he is doing to the Conservatives ahead of local elections.

The Observer and the Sunday Express carry the latest in the partygate furore that has engulfed Boris Johnson, with the latter saying the “defiant” and “bullish” PM has launched a “full-throttled defence of his premiership”.

Sunday People focuses on Mr Johnson’s fellow embattled Tory, Rishi Sunak. The paper reports the Chancellor is set to “splash out up to £13,000 a year” to heat his new swimming pool, which is six-and-a-half times the average energy bill for a family home.

The Sunday Telegraph writes the Home Secretary has accused the BBC of “xenophobia” over the Government’s controversial Rwanda refugee deal, with Priti Patel said to claim the broadcaster’s coverage had “undercurrents” of racism towards the African country.

“P&O scandal sinks to new low,” declares the Sunday Mirror, reporting the ferry operator has been accused of trying to cut the wages of its new low-paid foreign crew.

Elsewhere, The Independent focuses on the war in Ukraine, writing that the country’s defiance against Russia will “shape modern history forever”.

And the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a story about a woman who claims she is terrified to leave the house in case she gets abducted by her “alien visitor stalkers”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media