Search

24 Apr 2022

Former editor says Boris Johnson cost magazine £4,000 in parking fines

Former editor says Boris Johnson cost magazine £4,000 in parking fines

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

As a motoring correspondent Boris Johnson cost his magazine £4,000 in parking tickets, his former editor has said.

Dylan Jones, who edited fashion and lifestyle magazine GQ for more than two decades until 2021, hired Mr Johnson to work at the Conde Nast title in May 1999 over lunch at Le Caprice.

“There soon appeared to be something of a problem, however, as the managing editor started to get sent rather a lot of parking tickets,” Mr Jones wrote in The Sunday Times.

“And when I say a lot, I mean a lot; in Boris’s own words, they started accumulating ‘like drifting snow on the windshield’.

Mr Jones added: “I once worked out that, over the decade he worked for GQ, Boris had cost us about £4,000 in parking tickets.

“But then he’d also written more than a hundred incredibly funny motoring columns, so I figured it was worth it.”

Mr Jones, who was appointed an OBE in 2013 for services to the publishing and fashion industries, said “interestingly” Mr Johnson never received any speeding tickets.

“And I’ve got a pretty good idea why,” Mr Jones added.

“When the cars were delivered to his house in Islington, the car company always made a note of the mileage, something that is standard practice. The mileage would also be noted when they came to pick them up again. And on more than one occasion — OK, on many, many, many occasions — the mileage was precisely the same. So I leave you to draw your own conclusions.”

The Prime Minister continues to be under scrutiny over the partygate affair, with former Conservative minister Steve Baker telling The Daily Telegraph on Saturday the lockdown breaches in Downing Street could significantly hurt the Tories at the local elections on May 5.

But the PM has resolutely backed himself still to be in power in the autumn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media