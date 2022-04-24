Search

25 Apr 2022

Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his re-election

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Scotland’s First Minister has congratulated Emmanuel Macron after his re-election as president of France.

Mr Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, conceded on Sunday night.

Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Mr Macron on winning a second second term, and said: “I am delighted that the Scottish and French governments continue to work in close partnership on the issues shared by our two countries, such as climate change, biodiversity, culture and our common European values.”

President Macron said a simple “thank you” after winning re-election, and praised the majority who gave him five more years at the helm of France.

Mr Macron also thanked people who voted for him not because they embrace his ideas but because they wanted to reject far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

“I’m not the candidate of one camp anymore, but the president of all of us,” he said.

He arrived on the plaza where his supporters gathered, beneath the Eiffel Tower, to the sound of the Ode to Joy, the European Union’s anthem, hand in hand with his wife, Brigitte.

Polling agencies’ projections released as the last voting stations closed said Mr Macron was on course to beat Ms Le Pen by a double-digit margin.

