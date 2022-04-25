Search

25 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 25

What the papers say – April 25

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 2:25 AM

Monday’s front pages are dominated by the news that French president Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for a second term.

The Independent, The Times, The Financial Times and The Guardian all lead with the 44-year-old centrist’s win over his nationalist far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

In his victory speech, Mr Macron acknowledged that many backed him “not out of support for my ideas” but in order to block Ms Le Pen, The Daily Telegraph adds.

Elsewhere, Metro‘s front features President Vladimir Putin’s “tiniest victim” – a three-month-old baby killed in a Russian airstrike alongside her mother and grandmother in Odessa, Ukraine.

Conservative rebels have joined forces to oust the Prime Minister as the party faces a “hammering” in local elections, the i reports.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express focus on the cost-of-living crisis with the latter saying pensioners are facing a “year from hell” as inflation is set to hit 10%. The former adds that 5.3 million Brits will be forced to choose between heating or eating.

While the Daily Mail reports that hormone replacement medication shortages could lead to menopausal women taking their own lives, according to campaigners.

And the Daily Star runs with findings from a survey of 2,000 Britons which had 30% of men saying they are regularly kept awake by snoring female partners.

