Search

25 Apr 2022

Osprey lays her first egg of season

Osprey lays her first egg of season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

An osprey has laid her first egg of the season in her nest at a pine forest.

Dorcha and her mate Louis returned to their nest at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber earlier this month.

She laid her first egg of the season at 10.05pm on Sunday and a second egg is expected midweek, with a third likely towards the end of the week.

Viewers around the world can watch the action at the nest on a livestream which Woodland Trust Scotland has operated, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, each summer since 2017.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Lovely news to hear there is an egg on the osprey nest at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest.

“I am sure people will now be glued to the livestream to enjoy this amazing natural spectacle.

“We are delighted player support allows so many people to enjoy this aspect of wild forest life – wherever they are.”

Louis has been using the site since 2017 and paired up with new mate Dorcha for the first time last year.

Their chicks are likely to hatch in May.

Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest bought the site in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media