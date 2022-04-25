Search

25 Apr 2022

Boris Johnson says he is still a Tory ‘asset’ despite partygate claims

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Boris Johnson says he remains an electoral “asset” to the Tories despite growing calls from his own MPs to quit over lockdown parties in No 10.

It comes as Downing Street on Monday said the Prime Minister has not received any further fixed penalties for violating Covid laws.

“There is nothing to update on,” the PM’s official spokesman said.

This month’s disclosure that Mr Johnson had been fined over a 56th birthday gathering in the cabinet room led to fresh demands from some Tory MPs for him to stand aside.

No 10 is said to be braced for Mr Johnson to be given a second fine amid reports police have begun sending out fixed penalty notices for a “bring your own booze” party he attended in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

Meanwhile, there are reports the final partygate report of senior civil servant Sue Gray, due to be published once police have finished their inquiries, will be so critical Mr Johnson’s position will be untenable.

Campaigning in Bury ahead of local elections on May 5, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on Ms Gray’s findings.

“There is absolutely no circumstance in which I’m going to comment on that before the thing is complete,” he said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.

Asked if he was still an asset to the Tories in the elections, he said: “I’m not denying that.”

He added: “I think that the greatest asset the Conservatives have are Conservative values and the way that Conservative councillors up and down the country deliver taxpayer value.

“That’s what really matters and I think that’s what people will be focused on. And we will be fighting for every vote right up ’til polling day.”

