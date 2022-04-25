Search

25 Apr 2022

Wessexes urged to use ‘diplomatic influence’ for island’s reparations bid

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been urged to use their “diplomatic influence” to achieve “reparatory justice” for the island of Antigua and Barbuda.

The country’s prime minister told Edward and Sophie: “You will have noticed there are no protestations here,” adding that they were not “holding placards”.

It follows protests on the couple’s visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday, where banners were held aloft saying “compensation now” and “Britain your debt is outstanding”.

Gaston Browne said the decision not to protest was because they believed in having an “open and very objective discussion”.

Mr Browne also told the earl and countess it is the country’s wish to “one day become a republic”.

The PM’s remarks came at a meeting between Edward and Sophie, Mr Browne and his cabinet during their visit to the island on Monday.

Despite stating the country would one day want to change position, he acknowledged that it is “not on the cards” at the present moment.

The prime minister said he understood the royal family did not get involved in “contentious issues” but said he wanted them to “understand these issues… so you can use your diplomatic influence in achieving the reparatory justice that we seek”.

Mr Browne added: “The reality is we have been left and bereft of modern institutions such as universities and medicinal facilities.”

