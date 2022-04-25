Search

25 Apr 2022

Stansted passengers face queues of nearly two hours at passport control

Stansted passengers face queues of nearly two hours at passport control

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport faced queues of nearly two hours after a problem with e-gates at passport control.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

That is the busiest period of the week at the Essex airport due to the number of arriving passengers.

Frustrated travellers posted images of long queues on social media.

Mark Smith, a 50-year-old IT support engineer from Fairfield, Bedfordshire, arrived on a delayed flight from Naples with his wife at 12.45am.

He told the PA news agency: “We were hoping we could clear passport control and collect our baggage in quick time.

“However, on our arrival at Stansted, we were met with a queue of thousands of other travellers all funnelling into the passport check-in area.

“The length of time of time it took to clear passport control was one hour and 45 minutes, and only a quarter of the gates were working.

“The only official people we could see in attendance were two members of staff and one person at the actual passport office.

“It was an absolute shambles, as the length of time we spent there was almost as long as the flights themselves.”

Border Force, which is responsible for border checks, was approached for a comment.

Airline passengers have faced long queues at several other UK airports in recent weeks, including Birmingham, Heathrow and Manchester.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media