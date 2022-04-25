Search

25 Apr 2022

Same-sex couple ‘proud to be part of history’ after Antarctic wedding

Same-sex couple ‘proud to be part of history’ after Antarctic wedding

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Two RRS Sir David Attenborough crew members have become the first same-sex couple to marry in the British Antarctic Territory.

Stewards Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, 41 and 49, have been together for 20 years and were married by Will Whatley, the ship’s captain, at the British Antarctic Survey’s Rothera Research Station.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Bourne said he is “proud to be part of history”, saying it was “the best day” of his life.

“To say it was amazing is an understatement. It was an unforgettable day.”

As part of the RRS Sir David Attenborough’s catering team, the pair began their day at 5.30am in the ship’s galley, where they prepared for the ceremony.

Then, with the sun shining, they gathered alongside the ship’s crew and teams from Rothera Research Station to tie the knot.

Mr Bourne said the crew have “supported us every single step of the way”.

“I feel privileged to work with such an amazing team,” he added.

The pair are both experienced seafarers and have travelled the world together on a variety of ships.

They met in December 2002 while working for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and later deployed to the Middle East onboard RFA Sir Percivale.

“When we got back (from the Middle East) after six months, our relationship had established itself. We’ve been together ever since,” Mr Bourne told PA.

Mr Carpenter joined the British Antarctic Survey in 2020 and the couple realised the Antarctica would be the perfect spot for the wedding.

“It’s a completely different world from what we’re all used to. This is such a special part of the world,” Mr Bourne explained.

After the ceremony, the happy pair were treated to speeches from their best men – both crew members- telegrams and toasts, followed by music from the ship’s doctor.

Mr Whatley said it was an “honour” to officiate the wedding, adding: “The RRS Sir David Attenborough is not only our place of work but also our home, and it is a privilege to help two integral members of our crew celebrate their special day.”

The British Antarctic Territory Government, based in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will register the marriage, which will be valid in the UK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media