Search

26 Apr 2022

Ambulances and more medical supplies donated to Ukraine

Ambulances and more medical supplies donated to Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

New ambulances, funding for health experts and more medical supplies are being donated to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

The UK is sending 22 new ambulances to Ukraine equipped with paramedic kits and medical grab bags after previously sending 20 ambulances three weeks ago.

The ambulances are due to leave for Ukraine in the coming days and are being donated following a request from the Ukrainian government.

Some £300,000 in funding will be given to the frontline medical aid charity UK-Med to help train Ukrainian doctors, nurses and paramedics in dealing with mass casualties – while £300,000 worth of medicines and pharmaceutical supplies, which could help a hospital for up to six weeks, have also been given to the charity.

Meanwhile, more than 40 fire engines have arrived in Ukraine following the destruction of more than 100 fire stations and 250 fire engines during the war with Russia.

The donations are part of an ongoing package of support for Ukraine during the conflict, which began in February.

Mr Johnson said: “We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago.

“The new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts announced today will better equip the Ukrainian people to deliver vital health care and save lives.

“Together with our military support, we will help to strengthen Ukraine’s capability to make sure Putin’s brutal invasion fails.”

UK-Med chief executive David Wightwick, who’s currently in Eastern Ukraine, said: “I’ve seen with my own eyes the devastating impact of this cruel war. Ensuring the more than seven million internally displaced people across the country have access to vital primary healthcare is and will continue to be of the upmost importance for many months to come.

“This very welcome funding from the UK Government will enable us to continue to deliver primary healthcare and lifesaving specialist clinical training in both the east and the west of the country, reaching those who need it most. We’re proud to stand in solidarity with the people and with our Ukrainian medical colleagues in this desperate time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media