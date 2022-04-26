Search

26 Apr 2022

Large plume of smoke over town as fire crews tackle industrial unit blaze

26 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

A large plume of smoke has been seen over a town in Essex as fire crews tackle a blaze in an industrial unit.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 5am on Tuesday after reports that a fire had broken out on an industrial site on the River Way, Harlow.

By 7.17am, there were 10 fire engines, with crews from Essex, Hertfordshire and London in attendance.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

Dorottya Spanyik said her husband had been working on a nightshift in the industrial unit when fire alarms sounded.

“My husband works there, he was there when the fire started before 6am,” Ms Spanyik told the PA news agency.

“I’m not sure who alerted the fire brigade, because the whole night shift was still there when the fire alarms went off.

“And they are still there, but luckily no personal injury.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has warned there could be travel disruption as the road is partially blocked to traffic.

A statement on the Essex County Fire and Rescue service website said: “Access to the building is extremely limited and crews from Essex and Hertfordshire are working hard in difficult conditions to tackle the fire as quickly as possible.

“There is a large plume of smoke over Harlow Town and we are advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

