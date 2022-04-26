Search

26 Apr 2022

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

26 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.

Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.

He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.

Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

He was a specialist in pulmonary fibrosis, a condition where lung tissue becomes thickened or scarred, his family said, and also taught student medics.

In a tribute, they said: “Kim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend – a man of great patience, modesty and integrity.

“Kim was a well renowned and respected doctor who strove to ensure that his patients were always offered the best care.”

They continued: “Kim was an enthusiastic teacher and taught many future doctors in Cardiff and Swansea Medical Schools.

“Kim had recently retired and was enjoying a life of simple pleasures – cooking, gardening, music and researching his family history.

“He loved being with his family and friends, and was enormously proud of his four sons and baby granddaughter.”

They added: “Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and happy life. His lasting achievements and our precious memories of him will not be forgotten.

“We greatly appreciate the outstanding care that Kim received from professionals at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and the wonderful support of family and friends.”

Daniel Harrison, 37, was previously charged with Dr Harrison’s attempted murder and is in custody.

He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 13.

Anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact South Wales Police on 101 or online, quoting reference 2200082835.

