Search

26 Apr 2022

Expect fireworks at Twitter after Elon Musk takeover, experts warn

Expect fireworks at Twitter after Elon Musk takeover, experts warn

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Elon Musk’s proposed free speech push following his takeover of Twitter means “we can expect fireworks” in the months ahead because of the current social climate, one commentator has said.

The US billionaire’s shock purchase of the social media platform, which was agreed on Monday, is based on Mr Musk’s belief that Twitter is failing to be the platform for free speech it should be, something he called a “societal imperative”.

But one expert said this approach could cause problems for Mr Musk and the platform, at a time when regulators are looking to rein in social media sites amid growing levels of abuse and polarisation online.

Peter Vidlicka, media expert and co-founder of free public relations site Newspage, said that while the Musk deal could help Twitter “get its mojo back”, it could also cause conflict.

“Elon Musk describes himself as a free speech absolutist, so in the current socio-cultural climate, we can expect fireworks in the months ahead,” he said.

“To many, Musk’s purchase of Twitter will be seen as less a hostile takeover than a cultural stand, a reinforcement of free speech and a much-needed authentication of everyday people and their everyday views.

“To others, there is a fine line between free speech and hate speech and many are concerned that Twitter under Musk could become an even wilder West than it already is.

“Describing Twitter as a digital town square is an avuncular metaphor that doesn’t necessarily convey the mayhem that often unfolds there. It’s a digital town square, after kicking-out time.”

Another of Mr Musk’s proposed plans for the site – the open sourcing of its algorithmic code so that it is publicly accessible and could boost transparency around how and why Twitter shows people certain posts – has also raised concerns.

Cybersecurity experts have suggested this approach, while admirable in a transparency sense, could make Twitter more vulnerable to hackers.

Jamie Moles, senior sales engineer at cybersecurity firm ExtraHop, said: “The decision to open-source this code likely means that it will be adopted by other social platforms, advertisers and others who are looking to hone their user targeting.

“Of course, as with any widely adopted open source code, there are significant security implications.

“As we’ve seen with Log4Shell and Spring4Shell, vulnerabilities in widely used open source applications are exponentially more valuable. Making its code open source may increase transparency for Twitter users, but it may also make Twitter a much bigger target for attackers.”

But Mr Moles added that this open source approach could also have a positive impact on another of Mr Musk’s goals.

“Musk has stated that he’s on a mission to eliminate bots on the platform,” he said.

“While this seems like a Sisyphean task, if he’s successful, the methods used by Twitter to eliminate bots from the platform may generate new techniques that improve the detection and identification of spam emails, spam posts and other malicious intrusion attempts.

“If Musk and his team can train AI to be more effective in combating this, it may well be a boon to security practitioners everywhere.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media