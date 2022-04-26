Search

26 Apr 2022

Large plume of smoke as fire crews tackle blaze at sausage factory

Large plume of smoke as fire crews tackle blaze at sausage factory

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

A large plume of smoke has been seen over a town in Essex as fire crews tackle a blaze at a sausage factory.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 5am on Tuesday after reports that a fire had broken out on an industrial site on the River Way, Harlow.

By 7.17am, there were 10 fire engines, with crews from Essex, Hertfordshire and London in attendance.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

Dorottya Spanyik said her husband had been working on a nightshift at Riverway Food in the industrial unit when fire alarms sounded.

“The fire was massive… you could see and feel the smoke all around Harlow,” Ms Spanyik told the PA news agency.

“My husband works there, he was there when the fire started before 6am.

“I’m not sure who alerted the fire brigade, because the whole night shift was still there when the fire alarms went off.”

Ms Spanyik said her husband has not been told when he will be able to return to work and is safe but “stressed”.

“They have no idea (when he will return), the fire was really big and even when he left the firefighters were still working to stop the fire,” she added.

“He is home now and luckily no personal injury, but he is very stressed.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has warned there could be travel disruption as the road is partially blocked to traffic.

Essex County Fire and Rescue service tweeted: “The fire in #Harlow is under control and, thanks to the hard work of crews, has been contained to one building.

“People nearby are still asked to keep their windows shut and avoid the area. @EssexPoliceUK are helping with road closures nearby.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media