Search

26 Apr 2022

Search continues at beauty spot for woman believed to have been kidnapped

Search continues at beauty spot for woman believed to have been kidnapped

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Searches are continuing at a rural beauty spot for a missing woman believed to have been kidnapped.

Police officers assisted by mountain rescue team members and fire crews are combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham in Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning.

Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted further time to question a 50-year-old Burnley man on suspicion of kidnap.

At about 9.30am on Friday, a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road in the town with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.

She has not been seen since.

A number of lines of inquiry are being followed by detectives.

Gisburn Forest is said to be the largest wooded area in the county – measuring more than 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres, or more than 4.6 square miles) – and is popular with walkers and cyclists.

Police issued a photograph of the silver Transit van – found in Burnley – as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about Katie and we have a large team who are working hard to try and find out what has happened to her.

“I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.

“I would appeal again for anyone who was in the Bolton-by-Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the silver van or Katie alone or in company.

“Please do come and speak to us even if you think the information you have may not be important.”

Ms Kenyon is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length strawberry blonde/ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt or jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.

Her family, who say her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media