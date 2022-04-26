Search

26 Apr 2022

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.

The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.

They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.

It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable condition but would not reveal what his injuries were.

A friend of Samantha’s told reporters that she had temporarily moved into the house in Bermondsey during building work at her own flat in Forest Hill.

Rudra Brambhatt told the Evening Standard: “She had only recently moved out temporarily while her bathroom was done. Samantha took her cat and went back to the family home.

“We are devastated. We got on so well. She loved music and worked at NatWest.”

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at around 1.40am on Monday, and when they forced entry into the house they found four people with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, all the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Ms Hill’s niece Venecia Reid told reporters at the scene: “She was very loving, very kind, very generous.

“She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids.

“She does not deserve this.”

