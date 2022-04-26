Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to furniture during court hearing

Insulate Britain protesters have glued themselves to furniture inside a court hearing in London.
Diana Warner, 63, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with causing a public nuisance at the Poyle Interchange on September 27.
However, before the hearing could begin she glued her hand to the window of the dock.
“I have glued my hand,” she told the court.
Liam Norton, 36, who had entered the court to be her McKenzie friend, then walked up to the witness box while filming with his phone.
He was rushed and tackled by court staff as he approached the box.
Warner then pulled her mobile phone out in the dock and began to film herself.
Ana Heyatawin, 58, also pulled her phone out and began to film the proceedings.
She then glued her hand to a bench inside the court.
Police officers then arrived, clearing the press from the court.
