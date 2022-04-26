Search

26 Apr 2022

120 firefighters respond to ‘intense’ blaze at block of flats in London

120 firefighters respond to ‘intense’ blaze at block of flats in London

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a fire that broke out on the roof of a block of flats in Deptford, southeast London.

The London Fire Brigade said 13 people had evacuated from the building, adding that there had been no reports of injuries.

Twenty fire engines and around 120 firefighters are at the scene, the LFB said.

Video verified by the PA news agency shows smoke billowing from the roof of the building as fire crews fight the blaze.

Crews were first called shortly after 1pm, and remained on the scene as of 6pm.

Station commander Ian Smith, of the London Fire Brigade, said: “This is an intense fire located in the roof of the building and fire crews are working hard in challenging conditions.

“There is a lot of smoke from the incident and we’d ask local residents to close their doors and windows.”

Local residents told PA that building work was taking place on the block of flats at the time, with scaffolding visible around the walls of the building.

18-year-old Leoni, who lives nearby, told PA the incident was “really scary”, adding: “Firefighters were up there on the ladder trying to get the fire out and the flames got higher than them at one point. They all had to move back in order to stay safe.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media