27 Apr 2022

Grant Shapps refuses to rule out relaxing MOT rules

Grant Shapps refuses to rule out relaxing MOT rules

27 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has refused to rule out relaxing MOT rules for motorists to ease the UK’s cost of living crisis.

Mr Shapps is reportedly considering allowing vehicles to only need an MOT every two years, rather than annually.

The tests cost up to £54.85, with repair bills on top.

Asked about the issue by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, Mr Shapps said any changes would need to meet a “very rigorous safety standard”.

He went on: “I don’t rule anything out.

“If you look at things like MOTs – cars have clearly become a lot more reliable than when the MOT, named after the Ministry of Transport, was put in place.

“I think it’s always right to keep these things under review, but there’s a lot of road to cover before we get to that point.”

Mr Shapps added: “I’m always looking at things that can assist but I’m certainly not in a position to make specific announcements about those things.”

Motoring groups have warned about the safety implications of relaxing MOT rules.

Transport Select Committee member, Karl McCartney, told Mr Shapps it was “an absolutely crap idea”.

Vehicles must have an MOT on the third anniversary of their registration, and then every 12 months.

A number of parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes are checked to ensure they meet legal standards.

Drivers can be fined up to £1,000 for using a vehicle without a valid MOT.

