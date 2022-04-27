Search

27 Apr 2022

287 MPs banned from entering Russia for ‘whipping up Russophobic hysteria’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Nearly 300 UK MPs have been banned from entering Russia for the alleged “whipping up of Russophobic hysteria” as Moscow announced retaliatory sanctions.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was taking action against 287 members of the House of Commons in response to sanctions against Russian politicians.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s department announced the move in response to the UK sanctioning 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, last month.

A translation of a statement reported by state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti said the sanctions were being applied “on the basis of reciprocity”.

“These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London (and) contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK,” it read.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral co-operation.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the sanctions against the Duma on March 11.

