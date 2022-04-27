Probe into claims Tory MP watched pornography in Commons chamber

The Conservatives are investigating claims that a Tory MP was caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.
Chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris was looking into the “wholly unacceptable” allegations, with a spokeswoman vowing on Wednesday that “action will be taken”.
The investigation came after the Mirror and the Sun reported that the claims were aired during a meeting of Tory MPs in Westminster the night before.
The PA news agency understands the investigation centred on allegations that a Conservative watched the adult video in the Commons chamber, but could not immediately establish whether the MP was a frontbencher.
A Conservative whips office spokeswoman said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter.
“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”
