27 Apr 2022

Man vanished after telling family he was going camping on Isle of Wight

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Detectives are appealing for help to find a man who vanished in June after telling his family he was going camping on the Isle of Wight.

Marcin Demkowski, 41, a Polish national who was living in Leyton, east London, had booked a ferry ticket for Friday June 18, but did not travel on the vessel and never arrived on the island.

Instead several days later on June 30 he was caught on CCTV using his bank card in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

PC Dan Cooper, from the Met’s North East Missing Persons Unit, said: “It has been almost 11 months since Marcin’s family last had contact with him and they are understandably very worried about what has happened.

“We are doing everything we can to get answers for them and we need the public’s help. We urge everyone to look at this image to check whether they saw Marcin last June or any time since.”

Mr Demkowski is white, with short greying hair, a greying beard and a tattoo of a scorpion on his left upper arm. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference 4570/25April.

