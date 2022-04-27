Search

27 Apr 2022

Council plans legal challenge to proposed asylum centre in Yorkshire village

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

A council is preparing a legal challenge to Government plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a North Yorkshire village.

Ministers announced this month that a new reception centre would be opened in Linton-on-Ouse.

The plans would see up to 1,500 asylum seekers placed in the accommodation and processing centre.

Hambleton District Council says it has now asked lawyers to start mounting a legal challenge to the proposal.

Dr Justin Ives, the council’s chief executive, said the decision had been made after the Government’s decision to “press ahead” with the plans despite a “lack of consultation” with residents.

He said: “We have been carefully listening to what local communities have been saying about the potential impact on Linton-on-Ouse, surrounding communities and our district in general.

“We now understand from subsequent conversations this week, that the Government has every intention of pressing ahead with the plans.

“In response to this, Hambleton District Council has instructed lawyers to start work on mounting a legal challenge of the Government’s decision.”

Dr Ives added: “As the local authority, we are extremely disappointed by the lack of consultation and involvement on this so far and have made this clear to Government during our discussions.”

The area’s MP Kevin Hollinrake previously said he would “push for these plans to be stopped”.

Following a community meeting over the weekend, Mr Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “This is not a secure facility and having such a large volume of young men being housed in Linton-on-Ouse is completely wrong.”

