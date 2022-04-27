Search

27 Apr 2022

Three former South West ambulances heading for Ukraine

Three former South West ambulances heading for Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Three ambulances that once served the South West of England are heading for Ukraine as part of the UK’s efforts to support the war-torn country.

The vehicles are part of a package of around 20 decommissioned ambulances being donated by the UK to the Ukrainian government to help the fight against Russia.

They were previously part of South Western Ambulance Services NHS Foundation Trust’s (SWASFT) fleet.

They are being transported by lorry and began the 1,200-mile journey to the Polish border with Ukraine late last week, a spokeswoman for the trust said.

The vehicles had been retired in accordance with NHS guidelines that require ambulances to be replaced every five years.

Decommissioned vehicles are often donated to charity, SWASFT said.

The ambulances contain a stretcher, spinal board, carry chair and scoop stretcher – a device that can pick a patient off the floor without having to roll them.

It is hoped the donations will help replace Ukrainian ambulances lost to Russian attacks, the trust said.

Will Warrender, chief executive of SWASFT, said: “Like so many people around the world, we have watched on with great sadness at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Along with other ambulance trusts around the country, we are humbled to be able to provide these ambulances to the government of Ukraine and its people.

“We hope that this small gesture goes some way to helping provide immediate frontline healthcare support to the many people who so desperately need it.”

Mr Warrender added: “The thoughts of everybody at SWASFT remain with the Ukrainian people and with our colleagues in the emergency services, who are carrying out life-saving work in such difficult circumstances. They have our utmost respect.”

Elizabeth O’Mahony, NHS England and South West regional director of NHS Improvement, said: “The scale of the humanitarian crisis grows by the day and the NHS continues to provide support to Ukraine through aid donations.

“The UK has already provided more than 5.29 million items of medical supplies such as wound packs, doses of morphine and intensive care equipment, and deploying a humanitarian team to the region.

“I would like to thank SWASFT for donating the decommissioned ambulances to help Ukrainians continue to receive life-saving care during this terrible conflict.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media