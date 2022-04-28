Third person charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 24-year-old father

A third person has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ancoats, Manchester, last week.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced on Wednesday Jermaine Leahong, 22, of Lagos Close, Manchester, had been charged with the murder of Neri Morse, in addition to assault and possession of a bladed article.

Police had been called to Pollard Street in the Ancoats area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 20. The 24-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in the incident, police said.

Detectives believe this was linked to an incident at Zaf’s Go Local on Butler Street between 6.15pm and 6.25pm evening and are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Leahong has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

It comes after Meshai Newby and Rushaun Brown, both 23, were earlier charged with murder over the same fatal incident. They are also accused of assault and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have made swift progress in the investigation into Neri’s death… But the investigation is still very much active as the team continues to pursue all lines of enquiry and we will be speaking to all of those involved in this incident.

“We would implore any witnesses, including those on the street and in vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward with any information.

“No matter how insignificant you may think that information might be, it could be crucial in a complex investigation such as this and my team of detectives will explore all information provided.

“There are a number of simple ways to contact police and provide information, including the uploading of CCTV and other media to our dedicated major incident public portal.”