28 Apr 2022

What the papers say – April 28

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

Allegations about a Tory MP watching pornography in Parliament and the cost of energy are some of the stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mirror, Metro all report that a “top Tory MP was caught watching porn on his mobile phone in the House of Commons while sitting alongside a female minister”.

Elsewhere, i splashes with “Covid slaughter in care homes” after the High Court ruled that Government policies on discharging untested hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic were “unlawful”.

The Guardian writes that a major energy crisis could further drive up the cost of bills as Russia threatens to cut gas supplies.

On the same theme, The Daily Telegraph leads with Rishi Sunak threatening energy companies with a windfall tax on their profits unless they “support the economy” by increasing investment in UK energy supply.

The Independent carries an exclusive about the Health Secretary, reporting that he used an offshore trust while working at the Treasury and did not declare it.

The Times splashes with the Foreign Secretary’s speech from Wednesday night on Ukraine where she warned that the war could last for years and lead to other countries being invaded by Russia.

The Daily Mail reports that police are reviewing claims Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules by having drinks with other officials from his party.

The Sun covers Tyson Fury telling Piers Morgan he’s quitting boxing for good after defeating Dillian Whyte.

And the Daily Star features a report from the eco toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap which claims 12 million trees are chopped down annually to keep up with Britain’s toilet paper demand.

