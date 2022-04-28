Climate protesters smash petrol pumps at motorway services

Climate activists have sabotaged petrol pumps after blocking forecourts at two motorway service stations.
Supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed display glass and covered it in spray paint after stopping motorists from entering forecourts at Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services in Kent at 7am on Thursday.
Thirty-five people were involved in the action, according to the group.
Nathan McGovern, 22, a student from Coventry, who is one of the activists involved, said: “I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global south and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating.
“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”
