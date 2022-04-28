Search

28 Apr 2022

Around one in five refugees granted Homes for Ukraine visas have arrived in UK

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Around a fifth of Ukrainian refugees who have been issued with visas under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have arrived in the UK, Government figures show.

A total of 86,100 visas had been issued as of Wednesday under the Ukraine Family scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship scheme, the Government said.

But, as of Monday, just 27,100 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office.

This includes 11,110 people through the sponsorship route – 21.6% of the 51,300 people with visas granted.

Around 16,000 people have arrived under the family scheme – 45.8% of the 34,900 people issued visas.

Overall, less than a third (31.4%) of those granted visas under both schemes have arrived in the UK.

More than 117,000 visa applications have been made.

There are multiple reports of families being unable to travel to the UK because not all family members have received their permission to travel letters or visas.

There has also been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Government officials believe some people applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK but are staying in countries bordering Ukraine so they can return home sooner.

Others may have applied but then changed their minds, deciding to stay where they are or travel elsewhere.

