28 Apr 2022

Lorry hits the skids as bridge incident sends loo roll flying

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Traffic in south-east London was clogged up after reports that a lorry carrying toilet roll had hit a bridge.

Police were called to Verdant Lane in Lewisham at 8.10am on Thursday in response to reports a vehicle had been in collision with a railway bridge.

A number of roads were closed in the area as emergency services responded. There were no reports of any injuries.

One passer-by, John Stevens, shared photos of the incident which appeared to show hundreds of loo rolls exposed to the elements, with the lorry’s container ripped open.

“Ooops… toilet roll lorry in the s*** on the south circular,” he tweeted.

“Nasty skid marks there,” replied Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell.

Police confirmed that inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing, while motorists were advised on Thursday to avoid the area due to “the extensive build-up of traffic”.

Structural engineers were on location and assessing the scene.

The PA news agency has contacted Kersey Freight for comment.

News

