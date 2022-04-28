Search

28 Apr 2022

Eight teenagers in court accused of 16-year-old’s murder

Eight teenagers in court accused of 16-year-old’s murder

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Eight youths accused of the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester will stand trial in June.

The victim, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton and Severn area of the city, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 last year.

He died at the scene.

On Thursday, Dean Bradley Smith, 19, of Moreland, Gloucester; two 17-year-old boys; three 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

All seven of the younger defendants denied murder, while Smith is to be arraigned at a later date.

Their pleas had to be taken in two batches as not all the defendants could fit in the dock at one time.

Also present in the well of court was 19-year-old Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, who is charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

She is accused of helping one of the 17-year-old defendants by providing fresh clothes and a new sim card, and giving a new sim card to one of the 15-year-olds.

Margrett-Whitter denied both counts.

The trial is estimated to take place over five weeks and is scheduled to start on June 15.

Last week, Gloucestershire Police announced it had arrested four women aged 40, 35, 21 and 20 and one 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four of the five suspects, who are all from Gloucester, have been released under investigation, while one has been released on bail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media