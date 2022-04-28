Search

28 Apr 2022

Last chance for aspiring artists to perform in Beatle’s former home

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Unsigned artists are being given a final chance to apply to perform in the childhood home of Sir Paul McCartney.

Earlier this month, the National Trust announced plans to allow aspiring artists to write and perform in 20 Forthlin Road, the home where Sir Paul and John Lennon began their songwriting partnership.

Musicians have until just before midnight on Saturday to enter The Forthlin Sessions, which will be judged by Sir Paul’s brother Mike and music writer Pete Paphides, consulting with the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (Lipa).

The terraced house in Allerton, Liverpool – which has been restored by the National Trust so it is almost exactly as it was when Sir Paul lived there – was where Beatles hits including I Saw Her Standing There and Love Me Do were written.

Mr Paphides said: “Twenty Forthlin Road stands as a reminder that the creative journey of almost every songwriter whose music soundtracked the defining moments of your life started in an ordinary room in an ordinary house.

“Whether you play solo or in a band, irrespective of genre, this is an extraordinary opportunity.

“I’ve loved listening to the entries so far, but I’m far from done – and if any other aspiring artists of any and all genres want to put themselves forward for this, I’m all ears.”

The Forthlin Sessions is open to any unsigned, UK-based music artist aged over 18.

To apply visit nationaltrust.org.uk/the-forthlin-sessions before midnight on April 30.

