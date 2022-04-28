Search

28 Apr 2022

Pornography in Commons ‘unacceptable’, PM says as Tory faces investigation

28 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Boris Johnson has described allegations that a Tory MP watched pornography in the Commons chamber as “totally unacceptable” as senior ministers hit out at Westminster’s “shameful” culture.

The charge levelled against the unnamed Conservative is set to be examined under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) which investigates allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Attorney General Suella Braverman said if the subject of the complaint was found to have been watching adult material it should result in them “no longer holding their privileged position as a Member of Parliament”.

During a visit to Burnley, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I think it’s obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace.

“It would be the same for any kind of job up and down the country, let’s be absolutely clear about that.

“What needs to happen now is that the proper procedures need to be gone through, the independent complaints and grievances procedure needs to be activated and we need to get to understand the facts but, yeah, that kind of behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable.”

