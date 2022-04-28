Search

29 Apr 2022

Women’s spending power dented by public sector squeeze, unions say

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research.

The TUC said women were already being hit by the “squeeze” in public sector pay, estimating they are earning £90 a month less in real terms than a year ago.

With rising inflation, women working in the public sector will see their pay packets cut even more this year, said the union organisation.

Its analysis showed that nurses’ real wages are down more than £2,700 since a year ago, and local government care workers’ pay is down by £1,600.

The TUC is calling on the Chancellor to announce an emergency Budget to help families through the cost-of-living crisis.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Women already suffer from the punishing gender pay gap and will now see their wages fall off a cliff this year.

“The Government cannot look on as women across Britain are pushed deep into the red.

“The Chancellor must come back to Parliament with an emergency Budget.

“The longer ministers wait to deal with this living standards emergency the more damage will be done.”

News

